Umesh Suffers Injury During Australia 2nd Innings, Taken for Scans

One of India’s senior bowlers Umesh Yadav hobbled off the field after suffering an injury on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne.
The 33-year-old complained of pain in his calf while bowling his fourth over which was the eighth of the Australian second innings. Earlier, he dismissed opener Joe Burns with a peach of a delivery in his second over.
The BCCI confirmed on Monday that he has been taken for scans.
In the middle of a good spell, the bowler seemed to be in pain and called for attention immediately, after which he limped back to the dressing room. Mohammed Siraj completed the eighth over.
India are already missing the services of seasoned pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma and the latest injury would add to the visiting team’s woes in the four-match Test series.
With updates awaited on Umesh’s injury, India’s decision to play five bowlers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground might help their cause.
Having bowled out Australia for 195 in their first innings, India put up 326 for a substantial lead of 131 runs.
India trail the series 0-1 after their loss in the opener in Adelaide.
Published: 28 Dec 2020,10:10 AM IST