Umesh Suffers Injury During Australia 2nd Innings, Taken for Scans

India are already missing the services of seasoned pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma and the latest injury would add to the visiting team’s woes in the four-match Test series.

With updates awaited on Umesh’s injury, India’s decision to play five bowlers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground might help their cause.

Having bowled out Australia for 195 in their first innings, India put up 326 for a substantial lead of 131 runs.

India trail the series 0-1 after their loss in the opener in Adelaide.