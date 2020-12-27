Played Loose Shot, Should’ve Seen Off Cummins’ Spell: Gill

Gill has opened for his state side Punjab and has also batted in the middle-order for the India A side.

Asked about his preferred batting position, Gill said, "I don't have specific plans for myself. Wherever the team wants me to bat, I am happy to bat there. My plans should be able to fit with the team's plans. I am able to give the team a start as an opener, that is an ideal situation. That was my goal. And I think it was fitting in the team's goal."

Asked if there was any specific advice from skipper Ajinkya Rahane ahead of his debut Test, Gill said, "No, Rahane bhai didn't tell me anything in particular but as I said earlier, I had certain plans and certain expectations for myself and my plan should be able to fit with the team's plans. Before coming into this match, I was talking to the batting coach and our head coach Ravi (Shastri) sir and talking about how I should be able to approach this game."