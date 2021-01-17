Worthy of a Movie: Twitter Delighted With Sundar and Thakur Stand

Sunday was yet another show of great determination as the inexperienced duo of Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar denied the Australians a big first innings lead. The duo put on a record 123-run partnership for the 7th wicket on the third day to frustrate the Australian bowlers.
Coming together with the score at 186/6 after the dismissal of Rishabh Pant for 23, the duo of Sundar and Thakur dug in.
Thakur, who is playing his second Test, along with debutant Sundar scored fifties and were the highest scorers for India. Thakur went on to score 67 before Pat Cummins cleaned him up and Sundar finished with 62.
Both of them were among the pick of the bowlers too as they picked three wickets each during Australia’s first innings when they scored 369.
The resolute performance, which has become a trend with India, saw former players in commentary and on social media mighty impressed.
The series is currently locked at 1-1 with the ongoing Test being the decider in Brisbane.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 17 Jan 2021,12:23 PM IST