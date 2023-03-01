Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Over Number One Spot in ICC's Test Bowling Rankings

Ashwin, 36, first became the No.1-ranked Test bowler in 2015, and has returned to the top spot on several occasions since then. He bagged big wickets in India's win in New Delhi, removing Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in the same over of the first innings before returning to pick up Alex Carey for a duck in the first innings.

He was at it again in the second innings, picking up three of the top five while his spin-bowling accomplice, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja rattled through the rest of the Australian batting order from the other end by picking seven wickets.

Ashwin has an opportunity to extend his latest stay in the No.1 spot through India's remaining two Tests on home soil in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Indore and Ahmedabad.