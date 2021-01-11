Ashwin-Vihari Defiance Helps India Hold On for Special Draw at SCG

Vihari and Ashwin batted for 256 deliveries as they dropped anchor, and India played 131 overs to blunt the Australian bowling and come away with a sensational draw. Before their massive effort, Pant took the attack to the hosts, and was especially harsh on spinner Nathan Lyon during his 118-ball-97.

The series remains locked at 1-1 after three Tests with the fourth in Brisbane scheduled to start on 15 January. India are currently the holders of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India were dealt a big blow early on Day 5 when skipper and overnight batsman Ajinkya Rahane lost his wicket in the second over. Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara were the two batters at the crease at Stumps on Day 4 after India lost openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma in the last half hour of play on Sunday. The score was 98/2 at Stumps with India needing 309 runs to win.