Saini or Siraj? Who Replaces the Injured Mohammed Shami?

Ravindra Jadeja

Back from injury, the all-rounder has been going through some intense net sessions ahead of the second Test and seems very likely to feature in Melbourne. Is he a replacement for Shami – in terms of the best bowler available, yes! What also is likely to help India and Jadeja is that Melbourne wicket is not expected to be the quickest, making it ideal for two spinners.

Jadeja was in fine form during the white-ball contests earlier in the tour before a hamstring injury side-lined him. With 213 wickets from 49 Tests and the ability to turn things around simply as a fielder, Jadeja, if fully fit, is more than likely to play his 50th game for India at Melbourne.

While Saini, Siraj and Jadeja are the options for India as per the squad, the net bowlers T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur and Kartik Tyagi are also available should Shastri and Rahane need their services. India also have at their disposal left arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who however, in recent months has not been in the best of form.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj