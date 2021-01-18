Siraj Takes Five as Australia Set India 328-Run Target in 4th Test

India will need 324 runs more, with all their wickets intact, when they come out to bat on Tuesday to win the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba. Australia must win this Test to win back the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India reached 4/0 in their chase on 328 in the extended final session on Monday before rain started pouring in and umpires were forced to call for early Stumps. Only 1.5 overs could be bowled in India's second innings on Day Four as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 4 and 0 respectively.