India Monitoring Injuries, Will Name Playing XI on Friday

India have not named their playing XI for the fourth Test against Australia and will be announcing it on Friday before the match starts at The Gabba as they are monitoring the injuries of the players.

"The injuries are still being monitored. I think our medical staff is looking at it and is working with all the players. So I won't be able to comment on the position on how it stands at the moment. We would like to give them as much time as we can. I think it will be tomorrow morning only you will know which XI is going to take field," Rathour said speaking on the fourth Test to be played at The Gabba.

"We have a lot of injury concerns. The players are still being monitored. Let us see how they react to the process," he added.