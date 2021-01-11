Cricket Never Discriminates: Tendulkar Condemns SCG Racial Abuse

"Sport is meant to unite us, not divide us. Cricket never discriminates. The bat and ball recognises talent of the person holding them - not race, colour, religion or nationality. Those who do not understand this have no place in a sporting arena," the 47-year-old said.

The Indian team had apprised match referee David Boon of alleged racial abuse of players -- Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj -- by a section of the SCG crowd at the end of the third day's play. The incident again took place on Sunday following which six people were evicted from the stand just before Tea during Australia's second innings on Day Four.

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh and many others have condemned the racial abuse incidents at the SCG and have demanded strict action against the offenders.