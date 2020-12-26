Rahane’s Field Placements & Bowling Changes Were Spot On: Ponting

"The last three or four years, whether it's in Australia or (wherever) it is, we've had a lot of our players caught there and even thinking back two years ago to the MCG, Pat Cummins got a few of the Indian guys caught in the leg gully area as well. It's becoming more of a tactic in the game.”

"What happens when a fast bowler pushes one down the leg side, the tendency for right-handers is to just fall over a little bit. If you're falling to the off-side to try and keep the ball down on the leg-side becomes that little bit more difficult.

"As this game goes on, I reckon we'll see even the Australians have a leg gully in there for a lot of the time, particularly against the right-handers."

Ponting said that a lot of India's success should go down to their new captain. India bowled out Australia for 195 on Day 1 before finishing with 36/1 on the board after Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara negotiated a hostile spell of bowling from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

"(Rahane's captaincy) has been brilliant so far," Ponting said.

"We were all a bit worried about how they were going to pick themselves up after Adelaide.”