India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND Vs SA

India and South Africa are all set to face each other in the coming 1st T20I of the three-match series that will be played in Thiruvananthapuram. This series is the last opportunity for both teams to put their skills to the test before making their way to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

The Indian men's cricket team is high on energy and confidence due to their 2-1 win in India vs Australia series which was played in India as well. Let's have a quick look at the squads and the live-streaming details for the India vs South Africa match to be played on Wednesday.