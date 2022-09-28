India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND Vs SA

IND vs SA 3rd T20: How to Watch India vs South Africa LIVE Streaming Online.
India and South Africa are all set to face each other in the coming 1st T20I of the three-match series that will be played in Thiruvananthapuram. This series is the last opportunity for both teams to put their skills to the test before making their way to Australia for the T20 World Cup.
The Indian men's cricket team is high on energy and confidence due to their 2-1 win in India vs Australia series which was played in India as well. Let's have a quick look at the squads and the live-streaming details for the India vs South Africa match to be played on Wednesday.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Ravi Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umesh Yadav, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.
The 1st T20I between India and South Africa will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.
The 1st T20I between India and South Africa will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday, 28 September 2022.
People can watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I between India and South Africa on Star Sports Network in India.
People can watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I between India and South Africa on mobile or the internet on Disney+ Hotstar.
