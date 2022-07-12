IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming: Here's When and Where To Watch the Match

After a major win against team England in the T20I 2022 series, team India may be looking to repeat history in the upcoming 50-over IND vs ENG ODI Series 2022. Earlier, team India won the T20I 2022 series against England by 2-1. The first ODI match between IND and ENG will be played today on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 at The Kennington Oval, London. This is a three-match ODI series that will be hosted by the England Cricket Board.

Team England has a great batting line up with some awesome players like Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, and Liam Livingstone. They are the defending World Cup champions and are not easy opponents to fight against. But team India is no less and has some great players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and so on.