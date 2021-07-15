India Team in England Hit by Second COVID-19 Positive Case: Report

The Indian team in UK have reported two positive COVID-19 cases.
Hours after news filtered in that Rishabh Pant had tested positive for COVID-19, the Indian men’s team in UK have been hit with another case.
A member of the support staff has tested positive for COVID-19 and three other coaching assistants have had to isolate based on this, Indian Express reported on Thursday evening.
Pant, who had been to watch the Euros at Wembley, is understood to be recovering well and is in home quarantine at a relatives’ place. He will join the team in Durham later.
"He (Pant) is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday," a BCCI official was quoted as saying.
The BCCI is yet to officially confirm the name of the player who has tested positive. Reports claim that the player has been affected by the Delta variant and that he has been positive for a while and is currently recovering well.
Those who were deemed as close contacts with Pant, have isolated and also completed their respective periods of isolation.
The Indian team is scheduled to assemble in Durham on Thursday ahead of their three-day warm-up game against a County Championship XI team from 20 July.
None of the affected will be available for the warm-up game in Durham and will join the team later.
The unfortunate news comes close on the heels of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah having reportedly sent an email to the Indian contingent, warning them about the rising cases of COVID-19 in UK.
Shah, in his letter, is said to have told the players to stay away crowded places such as Wimbledon and the Euros, both of which recently concluded in the UK.
Published: 15 Jul 2021,04:09 PM IST