India Team in England Hit by At Least One Positive COVID-19 Case: Reports

The Indian team is scheduled to assemble in Durham on Thursday ahead of their three-day warm-up game against a County Championship XI team from 20 July. Understandably, the cricketer who tested positive will not be in the squad for this game.

Some of the players, as well as coach Ravi Shastri, visited sporting events like Wimbledon and Euro 2020 in London during the break.



Many stayed with relatives and acquaintances and are said to have travelled around as the country opened up.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to officially confirm the name of the player who has tested positive. Media reports claim that the player has been affected by the Delta variant.

This comes on the back of recent multiple COVID-19 positive cases in the England ODI set-up which forced them to isolate their full squad and name a second string side for the series against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, who have also just returned from England have seen a couple of COVID-19 positive cases among the non-playing staff. They are slated to play a white-ball series with India in Colombo beginning 18 July.

The first Test against England begins on 4 August.