India Slip Down Below Bangladesh in Latest WTC Points Table After Defeat to Eng

India slipped down the World Test Championship (WTC) points table below Bangladesh in the latest rankings and are currently ranked at the number 5 after they suffered a drastic defeat to England in the opening Test match of the five match series by 28 runs.

The stage was set for a gripping battle as India and England clashed in the opening Test match. India, led by Rohit Sharma, dominated the initial days, but Ollie Pope's resilience turned the game on its head. His masterful innings of 196 runs shifted the momentum, leaving India with a challenging target of 231 runs.