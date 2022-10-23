'I'm Lost For Words': Virat Kohli After Match-Winning T20 WC Innings vs Pakistan

Virat smashed a match-winning 82 off 53 balls to help India beat Pakistan by 4 wickets in the 2022 T20 World Cup.
(Photo: PTI)
Virat Kohli reiterated on Sunday why he is one of the best chasers in cricket, slamming an unbeaten 82 off just 52 balls to power India to an incredible four-wicket victory over Pakistan in a thrilling Super 12 match of Men's T20 World Cup at a sell-out Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
After the right-left fast-bowling duo of Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets to help restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries, lifting India from 31/4 to chasing 160 on the last ball to get their campaign off to a winning start.
"Well, it's a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened. Hardik kept telling me, just believe we can stay till the end. I'm lost for words," he said during the post-match presentation as he was named the Player of the Match.
"Well, I think when Shaheen bowled from the Pavilion end, I told Hardik we have to take him down. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. It came down to 16 off 6. I'm kind of lost for words," he added.
India needed 31 runs from the last 12 deliveries when Virat smashed Haris Rauf for back to back sizes off the last two balls of the 19th over. India then needed 16 off the last over.
Speaking about the sixes he said, "It's just that I instinctively saw it, told myself to stay still. The one at long-on was unexpected, it was a back-of-a-length slower ball. The fine leg one, I just threw my bat at it".
"Till today I said Mohali was my best T20 innings. Then I got 82 off 52, today I got 82 off 53. Both are just as special. All these months when I was struggling, you guys [the crowd] kept me going. Thank you so much," he added, acknowledging the support of his fans.
