6 Wins in 6 Matches - India's Road to Final at the 2024 ICC Under-19 World Cup

A spotless campaign with six straight victories and the Indian team finds itself, yet again, in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

The defending champions led by Uday Saharan are now one victory away from reclaiming the title they have won five times previously and have just Australia standing in their way - as the two teams face off in the final on Sunday at Benoni in South Africa.

But ahead of the big game, here's a look at the team's campaign in the tournament so far where they won all three of their group stage matches, their two Super Six games and the big semi-final against hosts South Africa.