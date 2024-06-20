India vs Afghanistan Match Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: New Challenge Awaits Team India

Live score and latest updates of India vs Afghanistan today's T20 World Cup 2024 match.
In their opening Super 8 clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, India will take on Afghanistan.
The match will be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
India are coming into this match on the back of an unbeaten run, where they defeated the USA, Ireland and Pakistan, while their last match against Canada was washed out.
Afghanistan finished second in their group, winning three of their four matches.
The toss will take place at 7:30pm, whilst the match will commence at 8pm.
Considering pitches in the Caribbean will favour the spinners more than the seamers, unlike New York, where India have played all of their matches so far, there could be a few changes in the team.
Should they aspire to beat India, Afghanistan will need to produce a historic performance. Historic, because they have never beaten the 2007 T20 world champions. Of the eight T20I meetings between these two teams, India have won on seven occasions. On the only occasion they did not win, it was owing to a rain washout.
India vs Afghanistan Match Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: After a smooth sailing so far in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, will India face an unexpected, or rather, unforeseen challenge today, at the Kensington Oval?
Rohit Sharma's men have not put a foot wrong so far. They have defeated Ireland by 8 wickets, Pakistan by 7 wickets and the USA by 6 wickets. Only rain could prevent them from recording their fourth win.
But against them will be a spirited and high-flying Afghanistan, who, barring their last match against West Indies, have not done anything wrong either. They have won three matches, and whilst victories against Papua New Guinea and Uganda were always on the cards, a win against New Zealand – and that too, by 84 runs – accentuated their presence in the competition.
Like always, we will be bringing you all live updates.
Published: 20 Jun 2024,06:52 PM IST