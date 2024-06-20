India vs Afghanistan Match Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: New Challenge Awaits Team India

India vs Afghanistan Match Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: After a smooth sailing so far in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, will India face an unexpected, or rather, unforeseen challenge today, at the Kensington Oval?

Rohit Sharma's men have not put a foot wrong so far. They have defeated Ireland by 8 wickets, Pakistan by 7 wickets and the USA by 6 wickets. Only rain could prevent them from recording their fourth win.

But against them will be a spirited and high-flying Afghanistan, who, barring their last match against West Indies, have not done anything wrong either. They have won three matches, and whilst victories against Papua New Guinea and Uganda were always on the cards, a win against New Zealand – and that too, by 84 runs – accentuated their presence in the competition.

Like always, we will be bringing you all live updates.