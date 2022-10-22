IND vs PAK T20I World Cup: Live Streaming Details, When & Where to Watch

India and Pakistan are ready to face each other for a T20 World Cup 2022 match. Both the teams of India and Pakistan will have a tiff on Sunday, 23 October 2022, at Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Indian team is filled with high spirits and confidence and they will be trying their best to win the match against their arch-rivals Pakistan.

India won the warm-up match against Australia by 6 runs. Sachin Tendulkar has already expressed his expectations regarding the IND vs PAK T20I World Cup. He expects India to win the match against Pakistan and according to him apart from India, Pakistan, Australia, and England can take back the T20 World Cup trophy.

Know about the live streaming details of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match so as to when and where you can watch the match on TV or online.