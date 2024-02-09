Iyer Likely to Miss Remaining Tests Against Eng Due to Back; Groin Pain – Report

Shreyas Iyer of India batting during the 3rd day of the second test match between India and England held at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on the 4th February 2024
Image: Sportzpics
Indian middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the remaining three Test matches against England due to an injury, says report.
Iyer has complained of stiffness in the back and pain in the groin area and he Iyer will be sent to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for further tests, an Indian Express report said.
While the entire squad's playing kits for the second Test were flown directly from Vizag to Rajkot, the venue of the third Test which starts on 15 February, Iyer's equipment was specifically sent to his home in Mumbai.
Iyer has recorded the scores of 35, 13, 27, 29 across the first two Tests played in Hyderabad and Vizag.
The selection committee is expected to announce the India squad for the remaining matches of the five-match series on Friday. If Iyer is indeed excluded, the selectors will need to decide on his replacement.
Team India, which is on a short break, has been expected to assemble in Rajkot on 11 February with training likely to resume the following day.