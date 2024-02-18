Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: I'm Trying Whenever I’m Set, I Make it Big – Yashasvi

India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 4: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his second Test double century
(Photo: BCCI)
The scintillating start that Yashasvi Jaiswal got off to in his Test career reached a crescendo when he made an unbeaten 214 in India’s 434-run win over England at Rajkot, registering back-to-back double centuries. In seven Tests, Jaiswal has now made 861 runs at an average of 71.75, including three hundreds, all of which have been converted to 150-plus scores. Jaiswal retired hurt on 104 due to back cramps on Day Three.
He returned after Shubman Gill fell on Day Four to remain unbeaten on a career-best score of 214 off 236 balls. He hit 14 fours and 12 sixes and levelled with Wasim Akram for the world record for most sixes in a Test innings. Jaiswal is also the first Test player to hit more than 20 sixes in a series.
He credited the approach to making a big score after being set as the reason behind his stupendous success in Tests.
Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his double century during the fourth day of the 3rd Test match between India and England held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Rajkot on 18 February 2024
“After a while, my back was not good. I didn't want to go out (of the field) but since it was too much, I went out. Today when I came, I wanted to make sure that I take the game forward and bat till the end. I felt there was something in the wicket and the ball was hard. For me, it is important for me to give teams a good start so it was important for me to play a long (innings),” said Jaiswal to broadcasters after the match ended.
His 214 not out also made him the third youngest Test batter in the world to record two double centuries in the format after Sir Donald Bradman and Vinod Kambli. Jaiswal also became the third Indian batter to make back-to-back double hundreds in Tests after Kambli and Virat Kohli.
Ravindra Jadeja appealing for the wicket of Mark Wood of England during the fourth day of the 3rd Test match between India and England held at the Niranjan Shah Stadium Rajkot on 18 February 2024
Ravindra Jadeja was returning to the third Test at his home ground in Rajkot after missing the Visakhapatnam Test due to a hamstring injury. He made his return count by making 112 in the first innings and had a match haul of seven wickets, including 5-41 in the second innings to bowl out England for 122 in a massive chase of 557, earning the Player of the Match award.
“I knew when Rohit won the toss this is all we wanted -- bat first and bowl second. You won't get easy wickets (on this pitch), you have to work hard. Need to bowl in good areas, can't just bowl and get wickets," he said.
