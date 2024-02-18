Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test: I'm Trying Whenever I’m Set, I Make it Big – Yashasvi

The scintillating start that Yashasvi Jaiswal got off to in his Test career reached a crescendo when he made an unbeaten 214 in India’s 434-run win over England at Rajkot, registering back-to-back double centuries. In seven Tests, Jaiswal has now made 861 runs at an average of 71.75, including three hundreds, all of which have been converted to 150-plus scores. Jaiswal retired hurt on 104 due to back cramps on Day Three.

He returned after Shubman Gill fell on Day Four to remain unbeaten on a career-best score of 214 off 236 balls. He hit 14 fours and 12 sixes and levelled with Wasim Akram for the world record for most sixes in a Test innings. Jaiswal is also the first Test player to hit more than 20 sixes in a series.

He credited the approach to making a big score after being set as the reason behind his stupendous success in Tests.