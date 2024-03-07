Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ind vs Eng 5th Test: Fans React Devdutt Padikkal Makes Test Debut For India

Ind vs Eng 5th Test: Fans React Devdutt Padikkal Makes Test Debut For India

#IndvsEng | Devdutt Padikkal received his devut Test cap from #RAshwin, who is playing his 100th Test.
The Quint
Cricket
Devdutt Padikkal is making his Test debut during the 5th test between India and England held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala on the 7th March 2024

Image: BCCI

India handed Devdutt Padikkal his Test debut cap for the fifth and final Test against England. The 23-year-old received the cap from veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin just before the toss at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, 7 March.

Having played 31 first-class games, Padikkal has scored 2227 runs, boasting an impressive average of 44.54. With six centuries and twelve half-centuries already under his belt, the left-hander has made a notable impact with the bat.

As the young Karnataka batter steps onto the Test arena for the first time, here’s how fans on ‘X’ react:

