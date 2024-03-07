Ind vs Eng 5th Test: Fans React Devdutt Padikkal Makes Test Debut For India

India handed Devdutt Padikkal his Test debut cap for the fifth and final Test against England. The 23-year-old received the cap from veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin just before the toss at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, 7 March.

Having played 31 first-class games, Padikkal has scored 2227 runs, boasting an impressive average of 44.54. With six centuries and twelve half-centuries already under his belt, the left-hander has made a notable impact with the bat.

As the young Karnataka batter steps onto the Test arena for the first time, here’s how fans on ‘X’ react: