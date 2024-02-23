Ind vs Eng, 4th Test: Joe Root's Century Propels Eng to 302/7 at Stumps on Day 1

Joe Root's resilient innings of 106 not out off 226 balls guided the visiting team to a total of 302 runs with 7 wickets down by the end of Day 1 in the 4th India versus England Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

On the flip side, Akash Deep had an impressive debut for the hosts, swiftly dismantling England's top order in the opening hour of play. This stellar performance positioned India in a commanding position.

During the morning session, spinners Ashwin and Jadeja each took a wicket just before lunch, giving India an upper hand with England struggling at 112/5.

However, Root and Foakes formed a solid partnership after lunch, playing a steady and strategic game to prevent any further wickets from falling for the first time in the series. Their partnership exceeded 100 runs, and though they increased the scoring rate after tea, Siraj made a strong comeback, utilizing reverse swing to dismiss Foakes and Hartley in a fiery spell.