Jemimah Rodrigues Out With Injury as India Name Squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Ind W vs Ban W: Jemimah Rodrigues misses out from India's squad for Bangladesh T20I series due to an injury.
Top-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues is a prominent player who misses out due to an injury as the Women’s Selection Committee picked the Team India (Senior Women) squad for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh comprising five T20Is.
Jemimah Rodrigues, who was not included in the T20I team for the tour of Bangladesh, missed out due to an injury. "She is injured and is at NCA," said a BCCI source.
India’s squad for 5 T20Is against Bangladesh: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu.
Bangladesh v India fixtures (All matches at SICS, Sylhet):
April 28, 1st T20I
April 30, 2nd T20I
May 2, 3rd T20I
May 6, 4th T20I
May 9, 5th T2oI
