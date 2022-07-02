In-form Deepak Hooda Slams 59, India Win Against Derbyshire in T20 Warm-Up

Hooda's knock was decorated with five fours and two sixes while Yadav, returning from injury, struck four boundaries and one six during his unbeaten innings on Friday.

Opener Sanju Samson also chipped in with a 30-ball 38 while Dinesh Karthik, who led the visiting side, remained not out on seven to see India home in 16.4 overs.

Earlier, speed merchant Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh grabbed two wickets apiece as India restricted Derbyshire to 150 for 8 after opting to field.

Axar Patel and Venkatesh Iyer took one wicket each as Derbyshire lost wickets at regular intervals. Wayne Madsen top-scored for Derbyshore with a 21-ball 28.

The visiting Indian side will play their second warm-up match against Northamptonshire on Sunday ahead of the three-match T20I series against England starting on July 7 in Southampton.