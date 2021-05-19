Impossible Aus Bowlers Didn’t Know of Tampering: Fanie de Villiers

"It's absolutely impossible for bowlers not to know what's going on the ball, because you are the person that scrutinises it, you are the person that's looking at it, you are the person that's cleaning it, you are the person that knows exactly that one side looks this way because of looking after (the ball) and the other side doesn't look a specific way because of the grass on the wicket. So it's absolutely nonsense," de Villiers, who played 18 Tests and 83 ODIs and took 180 international wickets, told The Indian Express.

Bancroft was caught on the third day of the Test, at the end of which he and captain Steve Smith admitted to tampering with the ball in a press conference. It led to Bancroft, Smith and vice-captain David Warner being slapped with lengthy bans from all forms of cricket. The incident came back in the news recently after Bancroft indicated that the bowlers may have also been in on the tactics.