ILT20 Season 4: Dubai Capitals Assert Authority in Win Over Sharjah Warriorz

The run chase was rocked early as Mustafizur Rahman made the first incision with the wicket of Johnson Charles before Haider Ali claimed Tom Kohler-Cadmore (15 off 12) and Tom Abell (15 off 13) to leave the Warriorz at 45/3 in six overs.

Sikandar Raza (21 off 14) and James Rew (47 off 38) looked to find momentum with a 39-run partnership in 27 balls before Raza fell to Waqar Salamkheil in the 11th over. While Rew managed the odd boundary, the asking rate ballooned to almost 12 an over for the final seven overs.

The equation proved too steep, and wickets fell in clusters as Nabi made his presence felt with the ball as well, picking up Ethan D’Souza (5 off 10), Wasim Akram (0 off 2) and Rew, to cap off a miserly spell that only conceded 23 runs. Salamkheil broke through again to snap up the dangerous Dwaine Pretorius (1 off 4) and Harmeet Singh (2 off 2) to finish with 3/22. The Warriorz eventually bundled up for 117 runs in 17 overs.