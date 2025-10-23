Eyes Shut, Mind Clear: Harmanpreet Kaur's Unique Rain Ritual Before India vs NZ

Everyone expects Melie to perform and to give to this group. And I think the really exciting thing about her is she's got such a level head about her. Like you say, she's played a lot with Harman, she's obviously played with the Mumbai Indians here and hopefully she's got a few fans in the crowd as well that'll be cheering for New Zealand and her. But I think for us it is really important that we share that information. And yeah, I guess how we use that is going to be important as well. But like I said, we don't exactly know what the pitch is going to play like. We can look at all the stats, we can look at all the information, but at the end of the day, it's what's going to be played out in front of us that's going to be incredibly important. So, for us, again, I'm really excited to see what Melie can do. But not just merely the whole group. I think whoever's selected tomorrow to go out there and to play for New Zealand to wear the shirt is a really exciting opportunity. And again, you say Melie knows some of those Indian players really well. They also know Melie well. And I think that's the great thing about franchise cricket is it's not all one way, it's certainly both ways.

Sophie Devine