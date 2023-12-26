ICC Rejects Khawaja’s Request to Sport Dove Logo, Batter Says ‘Double Standards'

We Support Usman Khawaja: Pat Cummins

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins backed opener Usman Khawaja's stance over sporting the dove logo. "I don't know the ins and outs of the application, but I think it is pretty vanilla, a dove. We really support Uzzie, I think he's standing up for what he believes, and I think he's doing it really respectfully," he said.

"All lives are equal, and I don't think that's very offensive, and I'd say the same about the dove. That's Uzzie. He can hold his head high the way he's gone about it, but there are rules in place, so I believe the ICC have said they're not going to approve that. They make up the rules and you've got to accept it. I've spoken to Uzzie a fair bit. I won't go into too (much into its) depth, but it's really similar to what he's said publicly. He just sees all lives as equal. He sees the war there as a waste, and there's a lot of loss that he's trying to shine a light on that he thinks isn't necessary. We support him," he further added.