Amazon’s Prime Video Wins Deal To Broadcast ICC Events in Aus for Next 4 Years

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that Amazon’s Prime Video has won the four-year rights deal to broadcast the global cricket tournaments for both men’s and women’s events in the country.

Till now, Foxtel and Kayo had the rights for the ICC events in Australia, including the recent Men’s ODI World Cup, while the Nine Network screened Australia's games and few other games. But under this new deal, there will be no free-to-air matches of ICC tournaments in Australia.

“We are very excited to be entering a new four-year partnership with Prime Video for ICC cricket rights in Australia. The recently concluded Men’s Cricket World Cup has highlighted the interest and passion for ICC Events across the globe, and especially in Australia where cricket fans have enjoyed the recent success of their men’s and women’s teams.”

“We look forward to working with Prime Video Australia to provide an innovative coverage of world class cricket to more fans in Australia,” said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice.