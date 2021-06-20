Mithali Raj Pitches For More Tests After Draw Against England

This was India women's cricket team's maiden Test since 2014. Indian women have played only 36 Tests in five decades, which is less than one per year. India played only two Tests between 2010 and 2020.

"Having a Test match featuring in a series is important and then take it to five days. I'm okay with five-day Tests also, but I would prefer having a Test match first in a series and then take it from there," Mithali was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The sides next meet in the first ODI, back in Bristol on June 27.