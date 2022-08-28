Head Coach Rahul Dravid Recovers From COVID-19, Joins Team India in Dubai

Head coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for Covid-19 and has joined the Indian team ahead of its much-awaited Asia Cup opener against Pakistan on Sunday.

Batting great Dravid, who had tested positive for the virus ahead of the team's departure for the continental tournament in a routine test, has fully recovered from the condition.

"Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested negative for COVID-19 and has joined the team in Dubai. Interim coach, Mr VVS Laxman who was present with the team in Mr. Dravid's absence, has returned to Bengaluru to oversee the India A programme," the BCCI said in a statement.