“He Kept Calling Me a Fixer”: Sreesanth Reveals Gautam Gambhir's Words To Him

Former Indian cricketers S Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a heated argument and seemingly exchanged pointed words during the Legends League Cricket match between Gujarat Giants and India Capitals on Wednesday, 6 November. During a live Instagram video on Thursday, 7 November, Sreesanth disclosed that Gambhir had referred to him as a "fixer." The 40-year-old also revealed that the India Capitals captain had verbally abused him.

Earlier on Wednesday, post the match, Sreesanth addressed the incident that broke out on the field and said Gambhir used “very rude” words against him.

“Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his senior players, including Viru bhai. That’s exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn’t have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir,” he said.

“I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straightaway. What Mr Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn’t have said. I will surely let you know what he said,” he clarified.

The argument between Gambhir and Sreesanth erupted after the former hit the latter for consecutive fours and sixes In the second over of the LLC match. Sreesanth would then say a few words before Gambhir hit the next ball to a fielder.

Speaking on Gambhir’s previous showdown with Virat Kohli, the 40-year-old said, “What’s the point of representing people if you don’t respect your own colleagues. Even in broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him. He speaks about something else. I don’t want to go further in detail. Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. And the way he said things…. I haven’t used a single bad word or a single abuse. He just kept on saying words which he always does.”

The eliminator match ended with Gambhir's Capitals winning by 12 runs, eliminating Gujarat Giants from the tournament.