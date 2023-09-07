Gautam Gambhir's Anger Over India-Pakistan Players' Friendly Chat is Misplaced

Gambhir had a memorable on-field run-in with Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal in the 2010 Asia Cup, a game in which Gambhir made a crucial 83, contributing to a close India win of the second last ball.

But Gambhir has himself conceded that he is also a friend of Kamran Akmal’s, they even exchanged cricket bats, and he played a whole season with a bat Kamran had given him.

It just demonstrates that there is no one prescribed way in which Indian and Pakistani cricketers must relate to each other.

Just a month after Pulwama, Gambhir’s anger was valid, even if we disagree on whether it should spill into sports. But as time moves on, the intensity of the animosity between any two countries, even India and Pakistan, does ebb and flow, and it does affect and influence the intensity of diplomatic relations, of trade, and even the nature of military engagement. It is not, it can’t be unchanging, and cut in stone.