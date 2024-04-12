Haven’t Thought About Retirement, Hopefully Ind Plays in 2025 WTC Final – Rohit

India skipper Rohit Sharma said he hasn’t really thought about his retirement from the game, adding that he wishes to have a crack at playing the 2025 World Test Championship final after missing out on a chance to lift the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup title on home soil.

Rohit, 36, was a member of India's 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup victory in South Africa and of 2013 Champions Trophy triumph in England. He and India were on the verge of lifting 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup title at home, but a loss to Australia in the final at Ahmedabad ended those hopes. In the same year, India had to contend with being runners-up of the WTC 2023 final to Australia at The Oval in London.