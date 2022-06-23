Have Not Made Any Offer to Wriddhiman Saha, Says Gujarat and Baroda

Saha had claimed that he had offers "from quite a few state associations but I have not given my go-ahead to either of them." "I can confirm that Gujarat Cricket Association has made no such offer to Wriddhiman Saha. We have a young keeper named Het Patel, who is doing very well for us. Why in the world would we try to spoil his career," senior GCA official Anil Patel told PTI.

When Baroda CA secretary Ajit Lele, who is currently in the United States, was contacted, he said that he doesn't have any knowledge of their association approaching Saha.

"I am not in India for the past one month but as far as BCA is concerned we have already roped in Ambati Rayudu as professional. To the best of my knowledge, we haven't sounded out Saha," Lele said.

Recently, PTI had reported that Saha was reached out by domestic minnows Tripura, one of the whipping boys from Eastern region, but there are reports that his demand as professional fees over and above his match fee isn't something that could be considered.

Tripura CA secretary Kishor Das couldn't be reached for a comment.