Can India Conquer Tough Conditions & NZ to End ICC Trophy Drought?

Virat Kohli's men had a tough time against the same bowling line-up in the two-match Test series in 2020. The potent attack could hurt India in the WTC final as well. They would be better served by resisting their urge to play shots, especially on the rise.

Apart from having skilled pacers in their ranks, the New Zealand management is great with their tactics and planning. Their good homework against the oppositions has served them well on many occasions.

Any batting unit would struggle in testing conditions but that can't be an excuse for India now. The senior batsmen need to step up and deliver the goods for their side. The visitors should have a good game if at least two of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane perform well.

Pujara would look to continue his steady approach and Rahane might not get big runs; thus Kohli should bear the burden of major run-scoring. The skipper should aim for a stable start and capitalise on it later.

The rest of the unit should also chip in well, as scoring runs is extremely difficult in England. India needs to ensure they don't lose wickets in bunches at testing times; however, they also need to utilise scoring opportunities. The Dukes ball shows a lot of movement in England and going into a shell might not be a good idea.

While plenty of focus will be understandably on the batting department, the Indian bowlers can't relax either. The value of each run increases in tough conditions and the bowlers need to test the Kiwis well. Kane Williamson and co. shouldn't be allowed to score 'easy' runs.