Hardik Pandya Becomes Joint Top-Ranked All-Rounder in ICC Men’s T20I Rankings

South African Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi moved up by five positions to reach the top 15 in bowlers’ rankings. Anrich Nortje rose up by seven places to a career-best second spot to go just behind top-ranked Adil Rashid with 675 rating points.

Other movements in the top 10 of the men’s T20I all-rounder rankings include Marcus Stoinis, Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan and Liam Livingstone rising up by one spot, while Mohammad Nabi moved back by four spots to go out of the top five.