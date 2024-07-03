Hardik Pandya Becomes Joint Top-Ranked All-Rounder in ICC Men’s T20I Rankings

advertisement
Hardik Pandya's impressive show in India’s triumphant 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup campaign has seen him become the top-ranked all-rounder in the latest ICC Men's T20I Rankings update on Wednesday.
He made impactful cameos lower down the order with 144 runs at a strike-rate of over 150, including an unbeaten 27-ball fifty against Bangladesh at Antigua. He also took 11 wickets with the ball, and made a big contribution in the final by taking out Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, as well as defending 16 runs in a tense final over to help India win the T20 World Cup title for the second time.
South African Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi moved up by five positions to reach the top 15 in bowlers’ rankings. Anrich Nortje rose up by seven places to a career-best second spot to go just behind top-ranked Adil Rashid with 675 rating points.
Other movements in the top 10 of the men’s T20I all-rounder rankings include Marcus Stoinis, Sikandar Raza, Shakib Al Hasan and Liam Livingstone rising up by one spot, while Mohammad Nabi moved back by four spots to go out of the top five.
