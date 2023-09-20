‘Beyond My Understanding’: Harbhajan on Chahal’s Omission From Australia ODIs

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh expressed his displeasure on spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's omission from the upcoming home ODI series against Australia ODI series and said he finds it difficult to understand why the 33-year-old talented spinner has not been given a chance.

Earlier, Chahal was omitted from India’s 15-member World Cup squad as well and has since been playing County Cricket for Kent.



Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan stated: "Yuzvendra Chahal should have been here. He has not been given an opportunity. It is beyond my understanding. Either he has fought with someone or he has said something to someone, I don't know. If we talk only about skill, his name should have been there in this team because a lot of Team India players are resting."