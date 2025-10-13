Look Forward To Ro-Ko Win Matches For India Against Australia: Harbhajan Singh

Some players thrive when things get difficult; that’s when they bring out their best. And Virat Kohli is one of those players. He shines on big occasions, and that’s what sets him apart from others. He waits for those big opportunities, those high-pressure games, and that’s when he shows why he’s a champion. When you perform against the best, that’s when you earn respect, and he’s earned that, especially after scoring those hundreds in Australia and taking on the responsibility of leading the team. Those are the challenges he looks forward to. Australia is his favourite hunting ground, and now he’s making his comeback after the IPL. I’m really looking forward to seeing him bat in those three ODIs, and hopefully, out of those three, he gets at least two centuries for India. I’m looking forward to both Rohit and Kohli scoring heavily for India and helping the team win matches.

Harbhajan Singh