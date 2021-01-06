Happy Birthday Kapil Dev! 7 Iconic Moments from His Career

When you hear the name Kapil Dev, for an Indian cricket fan, the images that occupy the mind almost immediately are those that produce a smile. Born in Chandigarh in 1959, Kapil was never one to hold back and that was one of the driving factors which led to Indian cricket’s transformation.

Close to 40 years ago, he reached the highest point of his career as he led India to the World Cup title against all odds. His teammate of many a contest, Sandeep Patil, wrote, “It's difficult to express in words what Kapil means to Indian cricket; I could go on for days, or weeks, and never stop.”