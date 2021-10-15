IPL 2021 Final CSK vs KKR Live: KKR Eye 3rd Title; Dhoni's CSK Playing 9th Final

Varun Chakaravarthy and Ruturaj Gaikwad share a light moment ahead of IPL 2021 final.
The stage is set for the grand finale of IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni will take on Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai. While CSK are looking for a fourth title, KKR eye their third.
Both captains have led brilliantly so far in the tournament, with KKR really turning it up in the second half of the IPL with a certain Venkatesh Iyer playing a big hand in that.
CSK have defeat KKR in 16 out of 24 times. This includes 5 of their last six meetings, starting from 2019. For KKR however, one of those 16 came in the 2012 final - in Chepauk, no less.
"It's the full team (effort). It was the first time we didn't qualify last year and emotions were quite high. But whatever games we had towards the end of last year, we made the most of it. A lot of batters made the most of that. That's the reason we have come back strongly. But credit goes to the support staff and everyone in the team. Without that character, we couldn't have come back like this,” MS Dhoni said.
"Six off two [against DC in Q2], the odds were probably in favour of the bowling side, but Rahul Tripathi has done superbly well for us. It's a nice insight into our team culture - the young guys coming in feel free to express themselves. The backroom staff have created an environment for them to do this. With the squad we have, there's expectation. Hopefully we can implement all that we've strategised. We would like to keep going, playing against CSK, one of the best franchises in IPL history," Eoin Morgan said.
Squads:
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood, Suresh Raina, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Dominic Drakes, Bhagath Varma
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Harbhajan Singh, Tim Southee, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora
