Explained: Sri Lanka Cricket Board Debacle - Everything You Need To Know

Sri Lanka ’s abysmal run at the ICC World Cup 2023 didn’t only see them suffer a mammoth 302-run defeat against India - it also led to a string of political transitions back home.

In addition to being accused of corruption, facing repeated interference from the government and having their membership suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Sri Lankan saw their Sports Minister claim that the President of the country was threatening to kill him.

The debacle of the cricketing nation started on 2 November, when their board demanded an immediate explanation from the coaching staff and selectors following their drubbing at the hands of India.