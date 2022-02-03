Explained: Multiple Cases in Team India Bubble, But How Does Series Continue? Explained: Multiple Cases in Team India Bubble, But How Does Series Continue? The Quint Cricket Updated: Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer are among the players who have tested positive in the Indian camp. (Photo: BCCI)

Four players of the Indian cricket team, including Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan, have tested positive for Covid-19, since the team started landing in Ahmedabad for the ODI series on 31 January.

Three members of the support staff have also tested positive, taking the total tally in the Indian camp to seven. However, the three-match series against West Indies is to continue as scheduled with the second and third fixtures on Wednesday and Friday.

Firstly, Who Tested Positive?

The BCCI sent a press release late on Wednesday night confirming that seven members of the Indian squad had tested positive for Covid, from Monday to Wednesday. Shikhar Dhawan, standby player Navdeep Saini along with fielding Coach T. Dilip and Security Liaison Officer B. Lokesh were positive in Covid tests conducted on Monday. Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive on Tuesday. And on Wednesday, Shreyas Iyer and Massage Therapist Rajeev Kumar were found to be Covid positive, after testing negative on Monday and Tuesday.

What is the SOP?

According to the BCCI's new quarantine rules, all players were to collect in Ahmedabad by Monday – after returning negative tests at home – and then undergo a three-day quarantine, following which they could start training on Thursday.

"The members were asked to report in Ahmedabad on 31st January 2022. Every member was also asked to undergo an RT-PCR test at home before embarking on their journey to Ahmedabad and the travel was undertaken only after testing negative." BCCI Press Release

However, as players started testing positive almost everyday since the landing date, the Thursday open training was put on hold till fresh tests today. After all remaining members of the squad tested negative, the Indian team has started training in Ahmedabad. The West Indies team arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday as well and are residing in the same hotel as the Indian team, albeit on another floor. There have been no reports of any positive tests in their camp yet.

Earlier, during the IPL in 2020 (BCCI's first big event during the pandemic) the quarantine rules were for all players to quarantine alone for five days with tests on the first, third and fifth days. However, that has now been reduced to three days, with daily tests.

What Happens to The Series?

Nothing really. The show goes on. India have 26 players in their current squad for the West Indies series, including net bowlers, since outside contact is not allowed once teams are in the bio-bubble for series. The BCCI in their press statement on Wednesday also announced that Mayank Agarwal was being called as back-up with three batters ruled out of at least the first match due to Covid.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s ODI squad after seven members, including three players of Team India (Senior Men) tested positive for COVID-19 following three rounds of RT-PCR testing. BCCI Press Release

Last month, six members of India's Under-19 World Cup squad tested positive during the tournament and while BCCI sent one player as a temporary replacement, all players who recovered were allowed to return to the field, following a strict fitness test. In fact, the skipper, Yash Dhull, who scored a century in the semi-final against Australia on Wednesday had tested positive in an antigen test on 19 January, but was back on the field playing for India on 29 January, against Bangladesh. With the new variant of Covid proving to be a lot milder and Government directives requiring only a seven day quarantine, Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer could all be available for the second or third ODI on Wednesday and Friday.