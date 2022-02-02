Indian Cricketers & Support-Staff Test Positive for Covid Ahead of WI Series

India is slated to play West Indies in a three-match ODI series starting Monday.
The Indian camp in Ahmedabad has been hit by Covid-19 with 4-5 players and also members of the support staff testing positive, according to ESPNCricinfo.
India is slated to play West Indies in a three-match ODI series that's supposed to start on Monday, with the next two fixtures on Wednesday and Friday. All three games are to be played in Ahmedabad.
There has been no official word from the BCCI about the recent developments while the players have been made to isolate in their rooms. The team is scheduled to undergo another round of tests on Thursday.
Notably, the Indian team has been staying at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Ahmedabad since Monday, when they were asked to assemble. According to the BCCI's rules, the team is to undergo a three-day quarantine before the practice sessions kick off.
The quarantine period entered its third day on Wednesday and the team would have started practising from Thursday, but there is no clarity now if the practice would indeed start as scheduled.
The Indian team has a large contingent (of about 26 members, including net bowlers) and so there seems to be no imminent threat to the series overall.
Meanwhile, the West Indies team, which reached Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning, is also put up in the same hotel as India, and so are the match officials.
The ODI series will be followed by three T20Is, which are scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
India's current squad for West Indies ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan
