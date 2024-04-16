Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ex-Aus Cricketer Michael Slater Collapses During Domestic Violence Case Hearing

Ex-Aus Cricketer Michael Slater Collapses During Domestic Violence Case Hearing

Former Australia batter Michael Slater reportedly collapsed in court during his domestic violence case hearing.
IANS
Cricket
Published:

Former Australia batter Michael Slater reportedly collapsed in court during his domestic violence case hearing.

|

Image: X

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Former Australia batter Michael Slater reportedly collapsed in court during his domestic violence case hearing.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Former Australia batter Michael Slater reportedly collapsed in the court after his bail application was rejected by the magistrate on domestic violence charges, according to reports.

The 54-year-old faces 19 charges, which include stalking, intimidation, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or strangulation, relating to alleged offences between 5 December, 2023, and 12 April, 2024.
Also ReadIPL 2024: Dinesh Karthik Turns Back the Clock. Can He Be in India’s T20 WC Team?
Also ReadIPL 2024: Riyan Parag’s Time Has Arrived, and Trolls Can’t Do Anything but Watch
Also ReadIPL 2024: In Yash Thakur, Lucknow Super Giants Unveil Another Gem After Mayank

Slater sat in the dock wearing prison greens during his appearance and collapsed to the floor when Magistrate Raelene Ellis denied his bail application. He was helped to his feet by prison officers, the ABC report said.

He has spent the past few days in the Maroochydore police watch house since his arrest at the weekend. He denied any allegations of violence against the complainant. His next court hearing is scheduled for 31 May.

Slater played 74 Tests and 42 ODIs for Australia between 1993 and 2001, scoring 5,312 runs over his cricketing career. He then transitioned to commentary with Channels 7 and 9 after retiring.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT