England Cricketers Anderson, Buttler in the Dock for Old Tweets

"If there are any tweets from years ago we do have to look at that and again learn from this and be better in the future, try and make sure we know it is unacceptable to use these sorts of phrases and language," he said further.

Screenshots of Buttler saying, "Well done on double 100 much beauty batting you are on fire sir," to batsman Alex Hales in August 2017, also resurfaced.

So did exchanges between Morgan and Brendon McCullum in May 2018. Morgan had tweeted, "Sir you are my favourite batsman" and McCullum responded, "Sir, you play very good Opening batting."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said that each case will be dealt individually.

"Given the concerns which have been raised are clearly now broader than a single case, the ECB board will discuss how we deal with issues over historical social media material in a timely and appropriate manner," said an ECB spokesperson.

"Each case will be considered on an individual basis, looking at all the facts. We will assess cases with the ECB board before making further statements."