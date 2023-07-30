England Pacer Stuart Broad To Retire After Ongoing Ashes

England pacer Stuart Broad has announced his decision to retire from the sport at the end of the ongoing Ashes series against Australia. Broad called time on his 17-year-old career at the end of Day 3 of the final Ashes Test at The Oval, on Saturday, 29 July.

"Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge for as much as I have," Broad said.