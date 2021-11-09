ECB's Tom Harrison Flies To Pakistan To Meet PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja

Tom Harrison, the Chief Executive of England and Wales Cricket Board has flown down to Pakistan to meet with PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to mend relations that hit a tough spot after the cancellation of last month’s tour.

As per sources in the PCB, apart from his meeting with Chairman Ramiz, Harrison is also due to call on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad before he flies back to Dubai ahead of the finals of the T20 World Cup and the ICC Executive Board meeting scheduled on 17 November.

The England men’s cricket team was expected to tour Pakistan back in October for the very first time since 2005, while their women have never played in that country.