Duleep Trophy: Rohan Kunnumal, Vihari Tons Put South in Command vs North Zone

Debutant opener Rohan S Kunnumal and skipper Hanuma Vihari's unbeaten hundreds powered South Zone to 324 for 2 at stumps against North Zone in the semi-final of the Duleep Trophy cricket tournament in Salem on Thursday, 15 September.

Opting to bat, South got off to a solid start with Kunnumal and Agarwal (49 off 59 balls) matching each other stroke for stroke.

The 24-year-old Kunnumal from Kerala was the first to reach the half-century as they two added 100. Agarwal, who looked in good touch, was bowled by spinner Nishant Sindhu.